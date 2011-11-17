Chris Brown Has Another Twitter Meltdown Over Rihanna Comments, Deletes His Account

Chris Brown is over being asked questions about his ex-girlfriend Rihanna, that he had another meltdown on Twitter, and has decided to delete almost his entire timeline on the social networking site, leaving only a couple of tweets consisting of positive messages from fans.

Chris may want to cool down with some smooth jazz

The 22-year-old ‘Look At Me Now’ singer couldn’t ignore the negative comments about beating up Rihanna two years ago while they were dating,that he exploded into a rant:

“I don’t say s**t to anybody and everyone feels its cool to attack me. GROWN ADULTS!!!! that s**t happened three years ago!” he wrote on his Twitter account.

“I know alot of you wack @ss(OLD) celebrities probably wanna f**k my ex but talking s**t on me wont get u far,” continued.

He then wrote: “And to be REALLY HONEST… yall wonder why n**ga spazzes all the time? Lol.”

Another tweet read: “MY MUSIC DOESNT PROMOTE VIOLENCE nor will it ever! only thing it will increase is the pregnacy rate! (sic).”

Do you think Breezy is being immature and needs anger management or should folks just leave him alone?

