Beyonce Tells Rihanna To Walk Away From Music

Rihanna has reportedly reached out to Beyonce for advice, and Bey told RiRi to step away from music. Why? Because Rihanna wasn’t just sick when she recently cancelled shows on her European tour, she was burnt out.

Beyonce suggested that she take a year off, but will Rihanna take the advice? Get the rest of the story at HuffPo.

