Baby On Wayne Jail Time, B.G. Arrest; Calls On Atlantic To Release B.G.

Allhiphop.com’s Nolan Strong Reports

Cash Money CEO addressed Lil Wayne’s upcoming jail stint, which will make him the third Hot Boy to be incarcerated, putting the group’s possible reunion on hold.

The Hot Boys feature group members Lil Wayne, B.G., Turk and Juvenile. Turk is currently incarcerated doing a 10-year-bid for shooting a SWAT team member during a drug raid in Memphis in January 2004.

Young Money CEO Lil Wayne is facing up to a year in prison for a weapon violation in New York, while B.G. was arrested for possession of guns and drugs during a traffic stop in New Orleans last Tuesday (November 3).

“We got a hell of a plan and hell of a strategy,” Baby told Eric B. & Friends on AllHipHop Radio today (November 9).

“I promise you, you’ll think he [Lil Wayne] never left the streets. It aint much about the music at this point with my son, like f**k the music,” Baby said. “We got to go through something family wise, that the fans and nobody else will ever have to go through. This is the first time I will ever be without my child that means the world to me. This is where Blood stick together.”

As for B.G.‘s recent arrest, Williams revealed that the rapper is being held t o his contract with Atlantic Records, which will co-promote his upcoming album Too Hood 2 Be Hollywood, which is being released on December 8 through a deal with E1 Music.

“I just talked to him. If you know B.G., he’s still in that jungle where it prescribes to carry tools [guns], or you can be the next n***a with a tag on your toe,” Baby stated. “Atlantic release the lil n***a so we can try to get him so money. See they don’t know how he’s living. I know how he’s living, so I was trying to say yall let him go, let me take him, I’ma get him so money, I’ma bring him with me, he can come to Miami and be a part of everything we got. But they don’t know the significance of a n***a’s lifestyle, they just think the n***a is a business. He already hurting, yall aint doing nothing for a n***a. I got love for him. I’ll bring him in and give him a life and a lifestyle, but now he’s heading for another life and another lifestyle.”

Baby revealed that he talked to Turk often and revealed that he was working towards mending his relationship with Hot Boy member Juvenile, who is gearing up to release his new album Cocky & Confident, which is also being released via deal between Atlantic and E1 Music.

“Me and him [Juvenile] spoke bout a couple of months a go for really the first time,” Baby continued. “Me and him talked and really honesty, I aint tripping and I don’t think they are tripping. N***as done got older and are trying to figure out ways to feed their families.”

The Hoy Boys recorded as group for Cash Money Records from 1997-2001 and hit the charts with singles like “We On Fire” and “I Need A Hot Girl” “Project B**ch” and others.

Baby stated that the highly anticipated Hot Boys reunion album is finished and could be in stores as soon as the Summer of 2010.

“They recorded a whole album and we are looking to put it out for the summer time,” Baby told AllHipHop.com.

