Michael Vick doesn't sound so thrilled about being an Eagle

While being really, really careful not to say anything that would make waves, Philadelphia Eagles “quarterback” Michael Vick(notes) said yesterday that he’s not thrilled about his role in the Philadelphia offense. He doesn’t dig the Wildcat, and if it’s up to him, he won’t be doing it next year.

“It would be hard,” Vick said of returning to the Eagles, according to excerpts released by NBC. “It would be an everyday struggle. But I would have to take that time to hone my skills and get better. I’m excited about the opportunity I have moving forward whether it’s with Philadelphia or another team.” […]

“I won’t be a Wildcat guy. I can’t,” Vick told NBC. “It’s a different style of play. It’s almost like a hit-or-miss type of thing. My position is quarterback. That’s what I was born to do.”

What he does next year isn’t really up to Vick, though. The Eagles have the option to keep him around next year for $3.6 million, though it’s got to be seen as unlikely that the Eagles would pay that much for a guy whose only function seems to be to prevent the offensive from functioning smoothly or with any rhythm.

Not that that’s Vick’s fault, mind you. That Andy Reid brings him to stall the offense periodically is Andy Reid’s decision. Maybe Vick can’t make plays anymore … maybe he can’t throw or run. If that is the case, though, might I present this crazy idea to Andy Reid? Stop putting Vick in the game.

Again, Vick wouldn’t talk about specifics for next season, and just reiterated that he wants to help the Eagles win a championship. Tony Dungy wasn’t shy about talking about potential future Vick destinations, though.

“I told Michael to just worry about this year,” [Dungy] said. “It’s technically up to Philadelphia. If they want him back, he has to stay there. If they don’t, there are some teams looking for quarterbacks: Cleveland, St. Louis and Washington.

“But I think a dark horse is Buffalo. They talked originally. There was some communication there. I think that could be a good spot.”

Buffalo. Interesting. The Bills did pretty much admit that they signed Terrell Owens(notes) for the “wow” factor, to increase their profile and make a splash with the media. Vick would certainly do that.

But it’s way too early to be thinking about that. Except for Cleveland. Michael Vick, Dawg Pound … we probably don’t want to do that.

