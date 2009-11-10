Mariah Carey Set For New Year's Eve

Mariah Carey is playing New York’s Madison Square Garden on New Year’s Eve. Carey made her announcement Thursday at MariahCarey.com. She promises fans she’ll perform songs from “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel,” including her latest single, “H.A.T.E.U.” Members of the singer’s Honey B. Fly fan club can start buying tickets today in the members-only presale event, the details of which are at MariahCarey.com. Carey is scheduled to perform on CBS’ “Late Night With David Letterman” this Friday, November 13th.

