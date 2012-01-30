Teyana Taylor Channels Michael Jackson

Teyana Taylor is making moves in her singing career since being released from the Star Trak imprint. In the video for the song, “Make Your Move,” featuring Wale, the Harlem singer-songwriter does her best Michael Jackson impersonation with a fedora, white pants, suspenders, and dance moves to match.

“Make Your Move” is featured on Taylor’s EP, The Misunderstanding of Teyana Taylor, which is set to drop February 25th. Check out some behind the scenes footage below.

Behind The Scenes of Make Your Move from CLCTVE™ on Vimeo.

