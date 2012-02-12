Detroit’s “Dilla Day” Coverage!

From HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.com – Check out the performances at Dilla Day Detroit 2012 by Fat Ray, Phat Kat, Chuck Inglish, Guilty Simpson, Asher Roth, Boldy James, Danny Brown, T3, Illa J as well and many more! Amp Fiddler and Clarence B. Jones also spoke at the event.

Dilla Day Detroit 2012 was an amazing event put on thanks to Ma Dukes, J Dilla’s mother. The show was presented by The J Dilla Foundation and YMG, the Yancey Music Group.

Headliners Busta Rhymes and Jay Electronica were a no show. Ma Dukes, Dilla’s mother, Detroiter Maureen (Madukes) Yancey announced Busta’s cancellation:

“Unfortunately, due to previous engagements and the inability to contact direct management, Busta will not be able to attend the ‘Dilla Day Detroit’ tribute event,” reads the note. “In no way, shape or form is this a reflection of our true character nor was this intended on purpose to mislead anyone. Busta still sends his best regards and love to Madukes for her Fillmore event.”

Guilty Simpson

Chuck Inglish, Asher Roth and Boldy James

Danny Brown

Fat Ray

Phat Kat

T3 And Illa J Close The Show At Dilla Day Detroit 2012

