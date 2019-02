SOURCE TMZ

Cops are looking to speak with rapper Rick Ross … after a 40-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Miami Gardens home this morning … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us … Ross was NOT home at the time of the shooting and at this point in the investigation, he’s not considered a suspect.

We’re told cops found the victim laying inside a gate at the home.

