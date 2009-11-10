Midday Drama: Tuesday

Dear JJ,

I met this girl who works at my lawyer’s office. She is beautiful, smart, and sexy. She knows that I am fighting for custody of my son so she already knows about all the drama in my life. She seems like she may be alittle high maintance. I see her once every two weeks when I have to visit my lawyer. I am a little nervous that she won’t give a regular guy like myself. I feel akward approaching her at work too because she always seems so busy. Can you give me some advice on what to do.

