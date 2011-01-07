Kanye Twitpics “Watch The Throne” Album Art

Just before the stroke of midnight on Thursday night, Kanye West tweeted a picture of what is surely art (if not the cover) to be included in his anticipated collaborative album with Jay-Z, “Watch The Throne.”

Yeezy made the surprising (and ambitious) announcement at his New Year’s Eve bash that the album would be released in one week. Well here we are almost a full week from that announcement and Kanye is making sure his word is kept!

The tweet explicitly suggests 1-11-11 as the drop date – which is a little more than a week, but we won’t hold that against ‘Ye and Hov.

The discussion on Twitter now surrounds what the letters H.A.M stand for. Someone’s early guess: Hot Ass Mess.

That can’t be right.

Discuss!

