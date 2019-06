GLAMOUR Honors The 2009 Women Of The Year

Rihanna was the belle of the ball last night as GLAMOUR magazine honored their 2009 Women of the Year. Not gonna lie, this dress is stunning and made my heart skip a beat. In a fab event in NYC, YBF chicks were out in full force receiving their awards:

And Serena and Tyra also looked fab last night.

Lots more pics when you read the rest…

And the gown has pockets? Loves.

Gorgeous look for her.

