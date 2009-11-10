BREAKING NEWS RAPPER LIL BOOSIE GETS 4YEARS IN PRISON!!!!!!

According To AllHipHop.com Baton Rogue, Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie has been sentenced to four years in prison for violating the terms of his probation.

The rapper, born Torrence Hatch, was to serve two-years of a ten-year suspended sentence and was placed on active supervised probation for his third offense on a marijuana possession charge.

The sentence was the result of an October 22, 2008 arrest that uncovered drugs and a gun in Baton Rogue.

When Boosie was sentenced in September, Judge Chip Moore warned the rapper to stay out of trouble and to keep away from felons, guns and trouble in general.

At a sentencing hearing yesterday (November 9), Judge Moore double the original two-year sentence to four years, because Boosie’s house arrest ankle bracelet indicated that he had violated the terms of his release several times.

As a result, Lil Boosie, 25, was sent straight to prison to begin serving his prison sentence.

The Baton Rogue, Louisiana based rapper appeared at the 2009 BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta where he spoke to AllHipHop.com about his original two-year prison sentence.

“It’s just a minor setback,” Lil Boosie told AllHipHop.com. “I am not even a convicted felon and they are giving me time.”

Upon release, Lil Boosie must complete at least two years of supervised probation in order to have the gun charge dropped from his record.

Lil Boosie’s album Superbad: The Return Of Boosie Bad Azz is in stores now.

