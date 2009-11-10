Sheneneh And Wanda Will Get Their Own Movie For Real!

Via: TheUrbanDaily.Com

The trailer for Sheneneh And Wanda at the BET awards last year, which was just a skit, created so much of a buzz that Screen Gems has decided to make it a movie says Variety.

I think it could be funny. Always a thin line between clownin and coonin, but I’m sure Fox and Lawrence will be able to make this funny without being stupid. Both of the characters were funny in their own right, I just hope it gets a good script.

Here’s The Skit That Started It All

Also On Hot 96.3: