Brian McKnight Asked To Perform At Porn Awards

R&B singer Brian McKnight has sparked interest in his music career again. The only thing is it’s the porn industry who’s calling the smooth crooner.

Since premiering the X-rated track, “If You’re Ready To Learn” on Tuesday, McKnight has received a few offers from porn companies. The AVN Awards, widely considered the Oscars of porn, offered to fly the “Anytime” singer to Las Vegas to perform the track at there awards ceremony next January.

The website YouPorn hopes Brian McKnight will allow them to license the song and use it as background music on their site. YouPorn is the only site trying to get their hands on the song. Other porn companies are calling McKnight left and right about the licensing of the adult track. McKnight plans to release “If You’re Ready To Learn” on iTunes.

Though Brian McKnight is releasing the song on iTunes, he is hesitant to get involved. Brian McKnight told TMZ, “I don’t know what specifically I will do with this track in the future … and I don’t see myself ever performing it live, but I am flattered that people have embraced it and are having as much fun with it as I am.”

Brian McKnight was just complaining about how nobody was checking for him a few days ago. He should at least perform it once and a porn awards show would be perfect.

