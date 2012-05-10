Scarface Opens Up About Baby Momma Drama

Houston rap legend Scarface talks about last year’s highly publicized battle over child support, which ultimately landed him behind bars.

According to an recent interview, Face felt there was no wrong doing done on his behalf.

“In the system, when your kids get grown and you pay all this money direct and it’s time for the money to stop being issued out, they gonna want to appeal because there ain’t no more money coming in no more. So they may go and say you ain’t pay nothing, so that how it go.”

Face’s logic: if he wasn’t paying child support for all these years, why didn’t his child’s mother come after him earlier?

“21 years? C’mon, man. You want to do it now, 21 years later? Why you ain’t do that 20 years ago, if it really was what it was?”

"It was an experience that I like to touch on and not dwell on," Face said. "It was a learning experience, and my advice to any father out there is that if you send anything, you send it through the courts. That's the best way to do, because at the end of the day, you not gonna get no credit for it."

