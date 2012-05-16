Tupac Wasn’t A Homophobe! He Had Gay Friends…

Tupac couldn’t have been homophobic, he had gay friends! According to Pac’s family, he was great friends with Gianni Versace–the openly gay fashion powerhouse designer.

Suge Knight claimed that his fallen friend had ended a friendship with a popular Hip-Hop artist because that person was gay.

The Shakur family feels the accusations are “totally false” and recall Pac walking in a Versace fashion show in Italy back in 1996!

