Metta World Peace Speaks To Children About Seeking Therapy [VIDEO]

NBA player Metta World Peace is known for lashing out at opponents just as much as his basketball skills. He’s now speaking out about the advantages of seeking therapy.

World Peace stopped by the Edward R. Roybal Center in Westlake, California. While there, he spoke about his bout with mental health and why he finally sought out therapy. “I had to get help because I wanted to continue having fun playing basketball,” the L.A. Laker explained. “I also wanted to change for my children,” World Peace added.

The man once known as Rona Artest admitted his parents divorce was the hardest obstacle to overcome. He told the audience, “That was very shocking.” When World Peace shared the pain he felt during his parents’ divorce, many in the audience connected with his story.

“I believe support starts at home with the mother and father,” he said. “I know not everybody is fortunate enough to grow up in a perfect household — that is why you have teachers and counsellors,” he finished.

Metta World Peace recently returned to playing basketball after a seven game suspension stemming from elbowing Oklahoma City Thunder player James Harden in the head.

Though World Peace is speaking out about how therapy has helped him, do you believe his speaking engagements ease black people’s aversion to seeking therapy?

