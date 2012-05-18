Alicia Keys To Duet With Stevie Wonder At Billboard Awards

The list of performers at the 2012 Billboard Awards is already enough to have fans anticipating the show. However, the show’s organizers are still adding performances at the last minute.

Grammy Award winer Alicia Keys is slated to perform a duet with the legendary Stevie Wonder at the awards ceremony. Keys will also present Stevie with the Icon Award at the Billboard Awards which will commence Sunday May 20th on ABC.

The Keys/Wonder duet is going to have tough competition for performance of the night because Usher, Justin Bieber, Nelly Furtado, and Chris Brown are all scheduled to tear the stage down.

