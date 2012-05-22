Usher Baby Mama Drama

R&B and hip-hop star Usher Raymond went before the cameras Monday, but not to perform.

The 33-year-old was in court in Atlanta to testify at a hearing as he and ex-wife Tameka Foster, 40, continue a bitter custody battle over their two young sons.

On the stand, the “U Got It Bad” singer described an occasion during which his ex-wife, who used to be his stylist, spit at and tried to fight his girlfriend, Grace Miguel. Miguel is reportedly his current stylist and manager.

A video from TMZ shows Monday’s court session, where Raymond, under questioning by his attorney, described what happened when he went to his ex-wife’s home to drop off one of the couple’s sons.

Raymond and Foster were married in 2007 and divorced two years later. Foster is fighting in court for full custody of their two sons, while Raymond wants visitation.

Raymond said in court Monday that he had parked his car at the bottom of a hill some distance from the woman’s home “in an effort to prevent any negative interaction” between Foster and his girlfriend.

Foster asked him repeatedly why he had parked his car so far, and he said he told her to go back inside the house. She refused, and putting down a plate of food she had been holding, followed him to the car.

She walked to the car and pulled the door open “like she wanted to fight,” Raymond said. “She told [Miguel] ‘I’m going to kick your a**, b***h,’” he said.

He also said Foster asked him why he brought “this woman” to her home.

“Of course, I tried my hardest to prevent the situation from escalating … but (Foster) continued to swing, spit, at this point she had pulled the door open and began to pull Ms. Miguel,” he said.

He said he stood between his ex and the door on the passenger side of the car, where Miguel was seated.

Foster “hit me, of course,” he said.

“We exchanged words. I just told her this was no way to act,” he also said, adding that Foster “threw her plate of food” at his car as he was driving away.

Foster told the court earlier this month that her ex-husband has been in and out of the picture, spending most of his time on tour. “If he’s gone for months at a time and comes back traipsing in with his girlfriend, it was embarrassing,” she said.

Foster has also reportedly said that Raymond shut off her credit card to the luxury Saks Fifth Avenue department store and has failed to make $34,000 in payments to nannies.

SHOWS: Good Morning America

Also On Hot 96.3: