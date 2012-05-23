Hal Jackson, Radio Pioneer, Dead At 96

The communications industry is mourning the loss of Hal Jackson, 96, who succumbed to illness this afternoon. WBLS announced the news of his death on their website but posted limited information about his passing. We will keep you updated as more information surfaces.

“As a radio pioneer, Jackson has experienced many ‘firsts’ that have assisted in opening doors for other aspiring Black broadcasters, musicians and performers.”

R.I.P. to a legend!

