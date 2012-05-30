The drama between Lupe Fiasco and legendary hip-hop producer Pete Rock is still going on. After Rock dissed Lupe’s remake of his “T.R.O.Y.” beat, Pete Rock told Sway Calloway that his emotions got the best of him when he laid the verbal smack down on Lupe Fiasco for his “T.R.O.Y.” sampling “Around My Way (Freedom Aint Free).”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

When Lupe Fiasco heard Pete Rock wasn’t feeling his song, Lupe went on Sway Calloway’s Shade 45 morning show and went on a tirade about how he was trying to pay homage to Rock. When Pete Rock sat down with Calloway to share his side of things, he admitted he did overreact when he initially heard “Around My Way (Freedom Aint Free).” Pete Rock says he gave the green light for Lupe to use his song on the condition he be apart of the process tweaking Lupe’s beat.

Pete Rock explained, “At that point, my emotions were working — I’m still thinking about Heavy D and Troy is a dear friend to me, and my emotions got the best of me, and I expressed myself on Twitter. It wasn’t my intention to hurt Lupe’s career or his producer’s career. I thought from that point I would be involved with Lupe and being in the studio, tweaking the beat, but I never heard from the record label, and then I turn on the radio, and hear it on the radio.”

What do you think about the Pete Rock/Lupe Fiasco beef? Did Pete Rock overreact to Lupe’s new song? Was Lupe Fiasco wrong for not including Pete Rock in the process of creating the “Around My Way (Freedom Aint Free)” beat knowing how personal it was for Pete Rock? Sound off in the comments.

Source

RELATED POSTS:

Nuttin But Love: Tony Dofat And Pete Rock Remember Heavy D [EXCLUSIVE]

Pete Rock On Heavy D: “I Feel Like He’s Gonna Call Me Any Second”

Lupe Fiasco Says Collab Album With Pharrell Williams Is On The Way

Pete Rock On Lupe Fiasco Beef: ” My Emotions Got The Best Of Me!” [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com