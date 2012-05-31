Rihanna flaunts her ubiquitous boobs on the cover of UK Esquire Magazine’s June issue. The sexy songstress dons a black fishnet bra and blond tresses while giving the camera a smoldering stare!

Ri Ri has become very acquainted with the UK publication, this is her second cover! She was given the title of the “Sexiest Women Alive.”

Rihanna Covers UK Esquire Magazine was originally published on theurbandaily.com