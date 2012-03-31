Releasing a debut album after dropping successful singles like “Bring It Back,” “College Girl” and “Make It Rain” makes some wonder if we’ve already heard the best of Travis Porter. Strap, Quez and Ali assure us that they have more hot songs in them, and the world will get to hear if they’re right on May 25th, when From Day 1 drops.

Find out which producers have contributed to Travis Porter’s forthcoming album, and hear what they have to say about people who will buy the album just to see if it will suck by checking out our exclusive interview below.

[ooyala code=”t1YWdjNDor_QG0OTQPIVTdMA2_BnC4H0″]

Can Travis Porter “Make It Rain” With “From Day 1″? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

