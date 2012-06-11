Stacey Dash Penning A “How-To” Book About Herself

Actress Stacey Dash must have nine lives because every time we think she’s hit rock bottom, she bounces back.

After being fired leaving the VH1 show, Single Ladies, Dash is penning a how-to book. Stacey Dash announced her plans by posting on her blog. Dash posted:

“I’m writing a “How To” book. It’ll be about me, my daily ritual and what I do every day to be Stacey Dash. It’ll be about what I’ve done in the past, the mistakes I’ve made and the lessons I’ve learned. The mistakes that I continue to make that drive me to moments of madness. I want to share what I’m going through in real-time to correct, reconcile and reinvent. You see I’m on a quest to live in love and joy come hell or high water. So, I’ll be writing about my future and how I’m moving forward in life using the knowledge I’ve gained from my past and wisdom I’m finding now. Also, I want to teach women and girls how to take care of themselves…and most importantly, how to love themselves. I believe that… is truly what is most important in life. In the process of writing, I’m hopeful that while I’m teaching you I’ll also be teaching myself.”

Dash’s soul searching may have to do with the fact her former co-star D.B. Woodside, who plays Malcolm on Single Ladies, went on the radio and said he was happy she didn’t return to the show because Stacey dash brought massive amounts of tension to the set. Woodside told an Atlanta radio host,

“I don’t want to cause any trouble, but I, for one, am happy she’s gone. It’s a much better place to be. It’s a much better set. I’m just going to keep it straight. I’m just going to keep it real. I am happy that she’s not there anymore. Last year was very difficult at times to go to set with all that tension that was going on with Stacey. So I wish her well. I’m sure she’s off doing something else.“

Hopefully, the book Stacey Dash is writing will allow her to do enough soul searching to figure out why she can barely get along with people. The stories of her throwing tantrums and such have become stuff of legend.

