Omarion & Rick Ross Perform “Let’s Talk” At Vitamin Water Uncapped Show [VIDEO]

R&B singer Omarion seems to be making the most of his recent signing to Maybach Music Group.

He and label boss Rick Ross made a surprise appearance at Vitamin Water’s Uncapped concert in Los Angeles last week. The pair performed their new single “Let’s Talk” for a packed house. When it came time for Omarion to join his boss onstage, the ladies went crazy for the former B2K frontman. Once Omarion and Ross got the crowd hyped, Maybach Music affiliate French Montana hit the stage and shut the place down.

Don’t feel bad if you weren’t in attendance. We have some footage for you. Also you can check out more video from the event on Vitamin Water’s Youtube page

