Memphitz Denies Abusing K. Michelle [AUDIO]

The drama surrounding Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta doesn’t look like it’s going to dissipate any time soon.

After talking to K. Michelle about the show last week, iPower Richmond radio host TT Torrez got Memphitz side of how the relationship went sour and what exactly happened to that $2 million K. Michelle said he spent on jewelry for himself. According to Memphitz, K. Michelle is the crazy one. The former A&R man at Jive Records says he did put his hands over her mouth to keep her from screaming when they got into an argument, but nothing ever went past that. For those who automatically jumped on K. Michelle’s side in the matter, take a listen to TT Torrez’ interview with Memphitz below.

So far, has anything Memphitz has said changed your mind as to how things went down in K. Michelle and Memphitz’ relationship? Do you think he’s lying? Sound off in the comments. For the rest of the interview, click here.

