Attempting a successful superhero movie reboot is not for the faint of heart. The original “Spider-Man” trilogy grossed over $2.5 billion worldwide, cementing Tobey Maguire in the heart of fan boys and girls as the definitive Peter Parker. With the release of The Amazing Spider-Man (opening July 3rd), director Marc Webb just may have pulled the ultimate hat trick.

Armed with a wonderfully ambitious retelling of the Peter Parker/Spider-Man mythos and knock-your-socks-off action scenes, The Amazing Spider-Man shoots our favorite neighborhood web-slinger (Andrew Garfield) smack dab into the 21st century.

The Urban Daily sat down with the cast of “The Amazing Spider-Man” to find out why audiences should check out this latest reboot:

[ooyala code=”M4aGNhNTqdYHkPBJprr0KBlSKgAoYsDI”]

OFFICIAL TRAILER:

5 Reasons To See “The Amazing Spider-Man” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theurbandaily.com