Nas F/ Large Professor “Loco-Motive” [NEW MUSIC]

Nas, Large Professor and NO ID lace up a pre-metrocard NYC subway token experience for “my trapped in the ’90s n*ggas” on this beast of a track called “Loco-Motive.” Life Is Good drops July 17th! (spotted @ RapRadar)

