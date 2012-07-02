Nas, Large Professor and NO ID lace up a pre-metrocard NYC subway token experience for “my trapped in the ’90s n*ggas” on this beast of a track called “Loco-Motive.” Life Is Good drops July 17th! (spotted @ RapRadar)
Nas F/ Large Professor "Loco-Motive" [NEW MUSIC]
