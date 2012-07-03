The Atlanta Hawks have traded All-Star guard Joe Johnson to the Brooklyn Nets. According to ESPN, the deal calls for the Nets to send the expiring contracts of Jordan Farmar, Johan Petro, Anthony Morrow and Jordan Williams along with DeShawn Stevenson (via sign-and-trade) and a future first-round pick (lottery-protected in 2013 via Houston) to Atlanta in exchange for Johnson.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest sports news and original interviews!

Early reports said that the deal was contingent on whether Deron Williams resigned with The Nets, but the deal may go through regardless of whether Williams stays with The Nets or not.

Joe Johnson averaged 18 points and almost four assists per game for the Hawks in 2011-2012.

GET THE FULL STORY HERE.

Get the latest sports news and videos on TheUrbandaily.com:

Gabrielle Union Praises Health Care Bill: “Obama Can Drop The Mic Now”[EXCLUSIVE]

Alonzo Mourning Sports Obama Shorts To Celebrate Health Care Act [VIDEO]

Lamar Odom Returns To Clippers In 4-Team Trade

Hawks Trade Joe Johnson To Brooklyn Nets, D12 May Be Next was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On Hot 96.3: