UPDATE: Usher’s Stepson Declared Brain Dead After Jet Ski Accident

UPDATE as of 7:25 P.M: According to TMZ, Usher’s stepson, Kyle Glover has been declared brain dead following Saturday’s jet ski accident. Kyle has not experienced any brain activity since being admitted to the hospital.

Sources also say Usher arrived to be with Kyle and his ex-wife, Tameka Raymond.

Heartbreaking news for the Raymond family: Usher’s 11 year old stepson is in critical condition after being involved in a boating accident. Kyle Glover was riding in a inner tube on Georgia’s Lake Lanier when he was struck by a jet ski driven by a 38 year old man.

TMZ reports that Kayle was hit in the head and was unresponsive when taken out of the water. In an act of compassion, Usher chartered a plane for his ex-wife Tameka Raymond so she could be by Kyle’s side.

Celebrities have taken to Twitter to express their concern for the r&b singer and his family. Russell Simmons wrote: “Praying that Usher and Tameka’s son is ok… “

While Fantasia tweeted: “Everyone PLEASE pray for Usher and Tameka’s son! This is the time they really need your prayers!”

Our prayers are with Kyle, Tameka and the Raymond family.

