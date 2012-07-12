Miami rapper and label CEO Rick Ross is focusing on building a stable of artists to takeover the rap game. The newest recruit to the Maybach Music army is Chicago rhymer Rockie Fresh.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Rockie Fresh has been championed by most rap critics. Fresh’s last mixtape Driving 88 has been praised by fans and reviewers alike. While he is enjoying the excitement of signing to Maybach Music Group, Rockie is still focused on his upcoming project Electric Highway. Rockie Fresh spoke to MTV about Electric Highway, saying, “With me getting older and seeing different parts of the world, my content is always going to be evolving, so this is going to be the peak of Rockie Fresh. Out of all of the stuff that I’ve done, I think this is going to be my best work and I’m really looking forward to dropping it.”

Check out Rockie Fresh’s video “Into The Future” to acquaint yourself with the Chicago MC.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Nas Previews ‘Life Is Good’ At ESPY Awards [VIDEO]

Target Refusing To Sell Frank Ocean Album

Young Money’s Shanell Drops New Song “Just For The Night”

Rick Ross Signs Rockie Fresh To Maybach Music Group was originally published on theurbandaily.com