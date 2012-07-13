Keyshia Cole’s new single may harken back to her earlier songs that made her a successful singer to begin with, but don’t expect a mainly melancholy effort from her on the forthcoming Woman to Woman.

Speaking with Essence, Keyshia Cole explained the happier place she’s in:

It has because I’m in a happy place now. However, some of my fans are not. So I brought on a bunch of writers this time around. Obviously I’m not in that place to write those kinds of songs.

Keyshia also says you can expect a different side of her on her new reality show Family First:

I’m a little nervous because it’s different. It’s me, my husband, my son and my mother, Frankie. My mother’s been in rehab for a while. I’m really proud of her. It’s just a different view of me and what I’ve been through. You won’t see Neffe on the show. However, I wish you would have.

Uh oh.

See other excerpts via Miss Jia.

READ MORE HOT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Usher Offers To Settle Custody Battle With Tameka Raymond

Christina Milian Upset With The Dream For Not Being In His Daughter’s Life

D’Angelo & Mary J. Blige Announce ‘Liberation’ Tour Dates

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Keyshia Cole Promises New Sound, Different Kind of Reality Show was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On Hot 96.3: