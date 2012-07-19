UPDATE: Rapper B.G. Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

Former Cash Money rapper B.G. was sentenced to 14 years in prison earlier today.

The “Bling Bling” rapper, born Christopher Dorsey, received his sentencing in a New Orleans court for possessing a firearm, conspiring to obstruct justice and several other charges after pleading guilty to the crimes to the back in December of 2011.

B.G. already a three-time felon, was arrested in 2009, when police discovered three handguns, several loaded magazines, extended clips and drugs inside his Chevy Tahoe, after a routine traffic stop.

Back in 2009, B.G. explained to MTV, “I know what comes behind what I do, I know the consequences and repercussions of what comes behind it. Where I’m from, it’s just like, that first draw is a muthaf****, the bullets raining out the sky. It’s like that for real. It’s a murder capital. They dropping like flies. I stay in the suburbs. All my neighbors are white and football players and doctors and dentists.”

SOURCE:

Also On Hot 96.3: