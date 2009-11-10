Rihanna Takes the Stage with Jay Z in LA

Rap superstar Jay-Z was joined on stage by a special guest star during his Sunday night concert in Los Angeles. According to RihannaDaily.com, pop starlet Rihanna stopped by UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion to help “Hov” rock the house. Jay and “RiRi” performed their hit collaboration “Run This Town,” as well as Rihanna’s new single “Hard.” Following her performance, Rihanna blew kisses to the crowd and yelled out, quote, “Los Angeles, make some noise!”

Rihanna will return to the stage November 16th when she performs her entire upcoming album, “Rated R,” at an undisclosed location in London. The concert will be broadcast live around the world. Fans can sign up to watch the show at Nokia.com/Rihanna. Rihanna will also be performing at this year’s American Music Awards. The ceremony will air live on ABC November 22nd at 8 p.m. Eastern.

On Friday, Rihanna appeared on ABC’s “20/20” to talk to Diane Sawyer about her violent relationship with singer Chris Brown for the first time. Rihanna admitted that she grew up in an abusive household. She also stated that she was embarrassed to be have been in love with someone like Brown, adding that she hopes other young girls can learn from her mistake. Rihanna’s “Rated R” arrives on November 23rd.

