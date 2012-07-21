Drake Drops $7.7 Million On Hidden Hills Mansion [PHOTOS]

After raking in $42.6 million on his “Club Paradise tour, Drake has brought his own peace of heaven in Hidden Hills. The 25 year old rapper recently purchased a 7 bedroom, 9 bathroom 7,500 sq. foot mansion complete with a 24 seat private theater and spa room.

Luckily for Drake, a stagnant real estate market enabled him to buy his newest property with a hefty discount. The residence originally had a hefty $27 million asking price.

Check out photos below:

