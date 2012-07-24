Murderer Of Jennifer Hudson’s Family Gets Three Life Sentences

William Balfour, the man who killed Jennifer Hudson‘s mother, brother, and nephew, was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for the murders.

Balfour was convicted of first degree murder in the early part of May. Besides being convicted for three murders, Balfour was also convicted on charges of home invasion and residential robbery. Jennifer Hudson watched in silence as Balfour was sentenced in the Chicago courthouse. Although Balfour was convicted previously and being sentenced, he continued to adamantly deny any guilt regarding the murders of Jennifer Hudson’s mother Darnell Donnerson, Jennifer Hudson’s brother Jason Hudson, and Hudson’s nephew Julian King.

The presiding judge looked Balfour dead in the eyes when he was rendering his sentence. The judge told Balfour, ” Your soul is as barren as dark space.” Balfour, 31, is said to have flown into a jealous rage when his ex-girlfriend Julia (Jennifer Hudson’s sister) received a gift from a new boyfriend.

