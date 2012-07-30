TRACKLIST: Jay Electronica – ‘Act II: Patents Of Nobility’

Louisiana rapper Jay Electronica is finally putting out an album…we think. Over the weekend, Jay Electronica unveiled the tracklist for his oft-delayed debut album Act II: Acts Of Nobility.

Although the album is said to be finished, there is no actual release date being mentioned. Act II: Acts Of Nobility will be on the Roc Nation/Sony imprint. The project boasts guest features for Electronica’s boss, Jay-Z, Diddy, The Dream, and Kanye West

Check out the tracklist below.

“Real Magic” f. Ronald Reagan

“New Illuminati” f. Kanye West

“Patents Of Nobility”

“Life On Mars (@FatBellyBella)”

“Bonnie & Clyde” f. Serge Gainsbourg

“Dinner At Tiffany’s (The Shiny Suit Theory)” f. Jay-Z, The-Dream and Charlotte Gainsbourg

“Memories & Merlot”

“Better In Tune With The Infinite” f. Latonya Givens

“A Letter To Falon”

“Road To Perdition” f. Jay-Z

“Welcome To Knightsbridge” f. Diddy

“Rough Love” f. Kanye West

“Run & Hide” f. The Bullitts

“Nights Of The Roundtable (First Draft Skeleton)”

“10,000 Lotus Petals”

judging from the few songs Jay Electronica has put out and the artists he has featured on the project, will you be picking up or a copy or is this album as big a myth as Detox?

Source

