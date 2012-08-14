As reported by HelloBeautiful.com…
Academy Award winning actress, Halle Berry, turned 46 today and doesn’t look a day over 20! In light of the celebration, we’ve compiled a list of her 10 best moments, using gifs, photos and video.
Take a gander:
Moment 10: Her Academy Award Speech
Moment 9: The Scene With Michael Ealy
Moment 8: Feeding Nahla (Don’t mind the paparazzi beef)
Moment 7: Halle Berry in Bond!
Moment 6: As Dorothy Dandridge
Moment 5: Accepting A Razzie!
Moment 4: Dancing To “She’s Fine”
Moment 3: The Adrien Brody Kiss
Moment 2: Tonguing Down Jamie Foxx at The Spike Awards
Moment 1: Boomerang
HAPPY BIRTHDAY HALLE!
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!
RELATED STORIES: All About Halle Berry’s Daughter: Nahla Ariela Aubry
RELATED STORIES: Halle Berry On Getting Married Again: “Never Say Never”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: 10 Great Halle Berry Moments was originally published on theurbandaily.com