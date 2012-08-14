HAPPY BIRTHDAY: 10 Great Halle Berry Moments

As reported by HelloBeautiful.com…

Academy Award winning actress, Halle Berry, turned 46 today and doesn’t look a day over 20! In light of the celebration, we’ve compiled a list of her 10 best moments, using gifs, photos and video.

Take a gander:

Moment 10: Her Academy Award Speech

Moment 9: The Scene With Michael Ealy

Moment 8: Feeding Nahla (Don’t mind the paparazzi beef)

Moment 7: Halle Berry in Bond!

Moment 6: As Dorothy Dandridge

Moment 5: Accepting A Razzie!

Moment 4: Dancing To “She’s Fine”

Moment 3: The Adrien Brody Kiss

Moment 2: Tonguing Down Jamie Foxx at The Spike Awards

Moment 1: Boomerang

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HALLE!

