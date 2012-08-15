K’La & Nas Fight Over Who Gets The “Blame” [NEW MUSIC]

Recent Def Jam Records signee K’La is hard at work building a buzz. She may have cemented her role as one of Billboard‘s Artist To Watch with her new single “Blame.”

A native of Gary, Indiana, K’La is a young woman with a honey sweet voice paired with razor sharp lyrics. “Blame” is prime example of that. On the new single, K’La tells her man he is the reason she is going crazy. K’La’s promise is so abundant, legendary MC Nas hopped on the track to give the male perspective on the relationship. How dope is that? One of your first tracks backed by a major label has Nas on it!

Check out the song below. Is it worthy of hitting the replay button? Hit us in the comments with your review.

