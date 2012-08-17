Chad Johnson Staring Down Condo Foreclosure

When it rains it pours. A few days after getting cut from the Miami Dolphins and being arrested for head-butting his wife Evelyn Lozada, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is on his way to losing his Miami condo.

According to reports, Johnson hasn’t paid the maintenance fee on his condo since 2009. The maintenance charge is $863 a month. The building contacted the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver saying if he didn’t pay off his $31,000 debt, the apartment would go into foreclosure.

Obviously, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson isn’t in the best financial shape considering he is in the beginning stages of a divorce from Evelyn Lozada. Word is the football star is in such dire financial straits, he turned to some private investors for loans. Chad took a loan totaling $150,000 from to private investors from Palm Beach, Florida. In order to get the loan, Chad had to use a house he bought for one of his baby mommas as collateral.

Despite Chad Johnson’s recent destructive behavior, he hope he gets his life together.

