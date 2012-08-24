Signs You Know Your Girl Is About To Be Stolen By Trey Songz [Exclusive Video]

Trey Songz sat down with Mia Mendez & DJ Damage of The Home Team to talk about his album Chapter V and got into a interesting conversation about ways to steal women from there man. Check out the video below as Trey Songz gives you a few signs to help you know your girl is about to be stolen.

[ooyala code=”9wcm1wNTp5Hv4NwIOpGOjBiuPmqDcx5X”]

