Mack Maine announced via twitter that Lil Wayne’s Dedication 4 mixtape has been pushed back.

“Dedication 4 will not drop today…we will announce the new date soon…(Dodges bullets). Announcement and something special will be delivered by @LilTunechi today…#stayTUNEd”

We’ll keep you updated as more news comes, but you can check out what’s soon to come right here.

Lil Wayne’s Dedication 4 Postponed was originally published on hot1079philly.com

