Chris Brown Wants Rihanna To Stop Talking About Beating Incident

Chris Brown wants Rihanna to stop talking about the beating incident that occurred in 2009. This as the Bajan beauty sits down with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday to discuss, among many things, the infamous incident.

According to a source who spoke with RadarOnline:-

Chris is just confused about Rihanna’s decision to bring up the past again and again — this time in an interview with Oprah. “Rihanna has previously given wide ranging interviews about the beating to Diane Sawyer and several print magazines. Chris just doesn’t think it’s productive or relevant to rehash the events since essentially nothing new is being revealed in the interview Rihanna has done with Oprah. Chris doesn’t begrudge Rihanna at all for talking about it but he thinks that in order for them to both move forward and not be defined by that one night, it would be better to stop bringing it up.”

*SPOILER ALERT* During the interview Rihanna told Oprah:-

“I lost my best friend — everything I knew switched — switched in a night and

I couldn’t control that … it’s not easy for me to interpret — it’s not easy to

interpret on camera with the world watching.”

Oprah responded “If a man beats you once, he will do it again” This interview is going to be so revealing. It airs Sunday, August 19th on the OWN Network

