Lawyers for Katt Williams Speak

An attorney for comedian Katt Williams is speaking out in his client’s defense. The Hollywood funnyman was arrested and charged for burglary and criminal trespassing Monday morning, but William Briggs says the charges are the result of a vengeful employee. Briggs tells TMZ.com that his client was in Coweta County, Georgia shooting a movie and was staying at the property of a friend and the movie’s producer, Barry Hankerson. Briggs claims Williams was involved in a dispute with one of Hankerson’s employees who lives in the guesthouse, and that the angry employee called the cops to falsely accuse Williams of burglary. Briggs says Williams had “full permission” to stay on the property and has been staying there for at least three weeks. The comedian was released from custody on Monday after posting more than 41-thousand-dollars in bond.

Katt Williams was also arrested in November 2008 after police in New York City found three guns in two vehicles belonging to the comedian. A couple of weeks later, Williams entered a medical facility in South Carolina to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

