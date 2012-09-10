audio
Home

“Basketball Wives” Kenya Bell Divorce Details Revealed [EXCLUSIVE]

Leave a comment

Kenya Bell of VH1′s “Basketball Wives” was the only married cast member, but she is getting a divorce from Charlie Bell. Hear what Kenya Bell will walk away with in Gary’s Tea, and listen to Gary Wit Da Tea live weekday mornings at 7:30 & 8:30 am, only on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

RELATED: Is Kenya Bell Returning To “Basketball Wives?”

RELATED: Kenya Bell’s Estranged Husband Sues For Alimony

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

“Basketball Wives” Kenya Bell Divorce Details Revealed [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Basketball Wives , Charlie Bell , Kenya Bell

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close