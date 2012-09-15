After two months of becoming acquainted with my natural hair, I realize that several notions about natural hair and its care just aren’t true. Before I went completely natural, I had ideas of ways my hair and beauty routine would be different, even easier certain ways. But my hair proved many of those ideas to be totally wrong.

I thought I would:

1. Wake up feeling free and liberated …

Although having natural hair is liberating and has its perks, sometimes I miss my longer, straight hair that falls to my shoulders and blows in the wind.

2. Just wash and go …

Whoever came up with this saying forgot to name a few steps in between. I must wash, condition, apply leave-in conditioner, oil, and styling product, then go. And I have to wait 4-6 hours for my hair to air dry completely.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Hair Trends!

3. Look like a boy …

I’m relieved this thought proved false for me! Although I think that women with pronounced bone structures are gorgeous, I’m glad that my face is soft and feminine enough to balance a short, somewhat bold cut.

4. Wear big earrings to feminize my look …

Since I wear glasses (cat-eye frames), wearing big earrings looks too over-the-top. My face can’t handle two statement pieces. So I’m stuck wearing studs and small hoops, unless I want to draw tons of attention.

5. Walk in light rain without an umbrella …

Sprinkles and sparse showers seem harmless enough, but my hair is moisture sensitive. So if my hair is already dry, even a few droplets turn my cute curls and coils into fuzzy frizzies.

Top 10 Must-Haves To Rock Your Natural Hair On A Budget

How To Treat Summer-Damaged Hair

To follow my hair journey, please subscribe to bronzeBELEZA on YouTube and check HelloBeautiful for updates!

Check Out This Gallery Of The Hottest Celeb Pics Of The Week:

5 Misconceptions About Natural Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com