Fundraising for the Obama Re-election campaign kicked into high gear this week. Last night, Jay-Zand Beyonce held a fundraiser for the president at Jay’s New York City establishment The 40/40 Club and collected an astounding amount of money.

The $40,000 a plate event collected a cool four million dollars from the attendees. While enjoying their meal, President Obama addressed his constituents. He complimented Beyonce for being a good role model for his daughters to look up to. Obama also thanked the power pair for the continued friendship and support. Though both men have referenced their friendship in public before, Obama joked that his bond with Jay-Z was based on the women in their lives.

Click here to read more

Popular Stories:

Jay-Z & Beyonce Raise $4 Million For Obama Campaign was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On Hot 96.3: