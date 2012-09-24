Shyne Drops Tracklist & Cover Art To Latest Mixtape “Gangland’

Former Bad Boy Shyne hasn’t dropped new solo material in a little over a decade. His 10 year bid in prison had a little something to do with that. Shyne finally delivers some new songs in the form of his upcoming mixtape Gangland.

The 18 song collection boasts no features and is strictly Shyne’s reintroduction to new hip-hop fans. Dropping on September 26th, Shyne will offer this mixtape up as a free download. September 26th holds a special meaning for the rapper. It is the twelfth anniversary of his debut album. Despite releasing this free mixtape, expect to see a full length album via Def Jam coming in March of 2013. This will be after he drops a free project in November.

Check out the artwork and tracklist for Shyne’s Gangland below.

