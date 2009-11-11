God said, "You and Timberlake are meant to rule together"…

Source: Metro News

A woman accused of stalking Justin Timberlake has been ordered to stay away from the pop star – permanently. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge granted Timberlake’s request for a permanent restraining order against 48-year-old Karen McNeil. According to TMZ.com, while the singer was not physically in court, his lawyer presented the judge with a written declaration from Timberlake. McNeil was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the pop star, his home and his vehicle. She is also not allowed to attempt to contact him directly or indirectly. Last month, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Timberlake a temporary restraining order against McNeil. Timberlake’s attorney described her in court filings as a “mentally unstable celebrity stalker,” noting that she had shown up at the singer’s Los Angeles home on several occasions.

According to legal documents, McNeil has made claims that she is “god” and that she and Timberlake were called upon to rule together.

