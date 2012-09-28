Naptown’s Next: K-no “Number One”

K-no has some new music just to confirm with his fan base and I that he is still out here putting in some work! He’s gunning for the Number One Spot! Can he achieve it with his new joint? You shares, comments and tweets will truly tell the story.
Listen to K-no’s New Track “Number One” here!
K-no Number One final
